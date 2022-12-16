Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jury sides with policyholders in KC Life rate dispute

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] December 16, 2022

A Jackson County jury on Dec. 9 awarded nearly $28.4 million in a class action lawsuit alleging that Kansas City Life Insurance overcharged its policyholders.

