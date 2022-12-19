Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Arnold to lead Polsinelli’s national business department

By: Staff Report December 19, 2022

Polsinelli has named Jane E. Arnold co-chair of the firm’s national business department.

