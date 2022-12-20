Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Finalists selected for Greene County vacancy

Finalists selected for Greene County vacancy

By: Staff Report December 20, 2022

The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission has nominated Ann Mills, Kevin James Rapp and Daniel R. Wichmer for a vacancy on the Greene County Circuit Court.

