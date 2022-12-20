Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jury sides with former seaman following on-the-job knee injury 

By: Laura Warfel December 20, 2022

A St. Louis County jury awarded $3.325 million to a former barge worker in a maritime personal injury case against his former employer, Ingram Barge Company

