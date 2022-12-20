Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Legal Services of Eastern Missouri is moving downtown

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri is moving downtown

By: MO Lawyers Media Staff December 20, 2022

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri’s offices are moving to the Peabody Plaza building in downtown St. Louis by late January.

