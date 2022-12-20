Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court asked to fix ‘peculiarities’ of timing in criminal appeals

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] December 20, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court has been asked to resolve “peculiarities” in the rules of criminal procedure that have left it uncertain if a man properly appealed his 135-year sentence for child molestation.

