Home / Lawyers In The News / Finalists named for St. Louis County judgeship

Finalists named for St. Louis County judgeship

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] December 21, 2022

The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission has nominated three St. Louis County associate circuit judges for potential elevation to the circuit bench.

