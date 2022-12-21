Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / New Missouri treasurer 1st person of color in state office

New Missouri treasurer 1st person of color in state office

By: The Associated Press December 21, 2022

Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday named Vivek Malek state treasurer, making him the first nonwhite statewide official in Missouri history.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo