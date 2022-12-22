Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Featured

Appeals court affirms verdict for racial hostility at auto plant

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] December 22, 2022

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District on Dec. 13 affirmed a $1.75 million judgment for a Black woman who faced racial discrimination at an automotive plant in Liberty.

