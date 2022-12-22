Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Investigator in notorious Missouri murder case faces charges

By: The Associated Press December 22, 2022

A former Missouri deputy who investigated a murder case that became the subject of an NBC show starring Renee Zellweger is now accused of harassing and stalking a detective who was investigating him for potential misconduct.

