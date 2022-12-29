Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Board’s immunity trumps city’s damages, says high court

By: Chloe Murdock December 29, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court overturned an $8 million punitive damages award for the second time in a 20-year case that sprung from a fuel tank contaminating soil in a Missouri city.

