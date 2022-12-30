Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Attorney voluntarily surrenders license

By: Chloe Murdock December 30, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court en banc accepted a Kansas City attorney’s petition to voluntarily surrender her license to practice law.

