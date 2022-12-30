Firm changes from Doyle & Associates to Doyle & Bruce

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report December 30, 2022

Robert A. Bruce has been named partner at Kansas City employment law firm Doyle & Associates, which is making a name change to Doyle & Bruce on Jan. 1, 2023.

