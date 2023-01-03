Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Discrimination damages reversed, but not sanctions

Discrimination damages reversed, but not sanctions

By: Chloe Murdock January 3, 2023

In a temporary employee’s discrimination claim, the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District reversed a default judgment against a company awarding the plaintiff more than $500,000 in damages, but not the sanctions against the company.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo