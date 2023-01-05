Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Kansas prisoner alleges he is being denied cancer treatment

Kansas prisoner alleges he is being denied cancer treatment

By: The Associated Press January 5, 2023

A Kansas prisoner alleges in a federal lawsuit that the state Department of Corrections is not providing him with proper treatment for terminal cancer.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo