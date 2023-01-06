Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
On Capitol attack anniversary, challenge of Hawley announced

On Capitol attack anniversary, challenge of Hawley announced

By: The Associated Press January 6, 2023

Two years to the day since U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s now-famous raised-fist salute to rioters at the U.S. Capitol, a Marine veteran who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2022 has announced that he’ll try to unseat Hawley in 2024.

