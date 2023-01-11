Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Bar names Adkins to LSSM board

Bar names Adkins to LSSM board

By: Staff Report January 11, 2023

The Missouri Bar Board of Governors has appointed Nicholas Adkins of Little, Schellhammer, Richardson & Knowlan in Cape Girardeau to the Legal Services of Southern Missouri Board of Directors.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo