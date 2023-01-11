Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Missouri governor proposes 8.7% pay raise for state workers

By: The Associated Press January 11, 2023

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is proposing an 8.7% pay raise for state workers as a way to offset inflation and discourage employees from leaving for better paying jobs.

