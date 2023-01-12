Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Evergy promotes counsel to VP

By: Staff Report January 12, 2023

Kara D. Larson has been promoted at Evergy to vice president and chief ethics officer alongside her existing role as assistant general counsel.

