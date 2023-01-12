Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Missouri boarding school under investigation will shut down

By: The Associated Press January 12, 2023

A Christian boarding school in Missouri that's been under intense scrutiny over abuse allegations announced Wednesday that it will close later this month due to financial hardship.

