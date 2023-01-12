Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
More radioactive tests sought at St. Louis school district



By: The Associated Press January 12, 2023

In an unusual show of bipartisanship, Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri asked the federal government to perform more testing for radioactive contamination on properties owned by the Hazelwood School District.

