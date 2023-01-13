Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Basketball fan wins against security guard after false arrest

By: David Baugher January 13, 2023

Jurors awarded more than three quarters of a million dollars to a Kansas City visitor who alleged battery and false imprisonment after being wrestled to the ground by a security guard.

