Ellinger & Associates to Ellinger Bell

Ellinger & Associates to Ellinger Bell

By: Staff Report January 13, 2023

Ellinger & Associates, which has served clients for five years, became Ellinger Bell late last year to recognize the contributions of founding partner Stephanie Bell. The Republican National Lawyers Association also has recognized fellow founding partner Marc H. Ellinger.

