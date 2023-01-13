Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jury finds in favor ex-prof accused of exploiting students

Jury finds in favor ex-prof accused of exploiting students

By: The Associated Press January 13, 2023

A federal jury has found in favor of a former University of Illinois professor in a lawsuit two women filed accusing him of sexually and emotionally exploiting them when they were his students.

