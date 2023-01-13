Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
MoDOT found 40 percent at fault for truck driver’s highway crash

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] January 13, 2023

A truck driver who claimed a highway department survey crew caused the wreck that injured him won a $630,000 award in arbitration, though he will be able to collect only 40 percent of it.

