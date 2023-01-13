Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Supreme Court rulings set high bar for Injury Fund claims

Supreme Court rulings set high bar for Injury Fund claims

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] January 13, 2023

A trio of recent Missouri Supreme Court cases could add new obstacles to the already difficult path that injured claimants must follow to recover from the state’s Second Injury Fund.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo