Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Jury sides with water company after woman loses mechanic’s job

Jury sides with water company after woman loses mechanic’s job

By: David Baugher January 17, 2023

A St. Louis County jury held that a utilities employee who was transferred out of her new position during her probationary period was not discriminated against due to her gender.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo