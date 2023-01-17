Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Missouri Democrats say House dress code debate a distraction

By: The Associated Press January 17, 2023

Women who serve in the Missouri House will face a tougher dress code when they return to the floor this week after a debate that Democrats panned as a pointless distraction from the issues facing the state.

