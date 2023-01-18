Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Man is own lawyer in trial over threat to Kansas lawmaker

Man is own lawyer in trial over threat to Kansas lawmaker

By: The Associated Press January 18, 2023

A man charged with threatening to kill a Kansas congressman said in federal court Wednesday that he has a “very religious” defense and is now acting as his own attorney, despite a judge's warnings that he is making a big mistake.

