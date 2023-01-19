Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Mansfield named to Armstrong's Inclusion Committee

Mansfield named to Armstrong’s Inclusion Committee

By: Staff Report January 19, 2023

Jaimie Mansfield has been named co-leader of Armstrong Teasdale’s Inclusion Committee. Mansfield serves alongside co-leader Sarah Sise, who stepped into the role in 2018. Both are partners in St. Louis.

