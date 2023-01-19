Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Religious leaders sue to block Missouri’s abortion ban

By: The Associated Press January 19, 2023

A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights has filed a lawsuit challenging Missouri’s law that bans abortions in nearly all cases, saying lawmakers openly invoked their religious beliefs while drafting the measure and thereby imposed those beliefs on others who don’t share them.

