Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Driver cleared in pedestrian fatality on dark, busy road 

Driver cleared in pedestrian fatality on dark, busy road 

Defense verdict

By: David Baugher January 20, 2023

Jurors in St. Louis County determined that a driver wasn’t liable in the death of a man who tried to cross a busy thoroughfare on a dark and rainy night.

