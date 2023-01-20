Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge fines Trump, lawyer for ‘frivolous’ Clinton lawsuit

By: The Associated Press January 20, 2023

A Florida judge has sanctioned former President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys, ordering them to pay nearly $1 million for filing a bogus lawsuit against Trump’s 2016 rival Hillary Clinton.

