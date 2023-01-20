Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
St. Louis man freed from prison after murder case dismissed

By: The Associated Press January 20, 2023

A 28-year-old St. Louis man who spent six years in jail on a murder conviction has been freed after prosecutors dismissed the case against him.

