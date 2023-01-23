Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / AP News Roundup / Alex Murdaugh goes on trial in 2021 killings of wife, son

Alex Murdaugh goes on trial in 2021 killings of wife, son

By: The Associated Press January 23, 2023

Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh is about to put his fate before a small-town jury. Murdaugh's trial on two counts of murder in the June 2021 deaths of his wife and son is scheduled to start Monday with jury selection in Colleton County.

