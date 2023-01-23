Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Jury sides with entertainment center in dispute over repairs

Jury sides with entertainment center in dispute over repairs

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly January 23, 2023

A Jackson County jury awarded the owners of a shuttered Raytown indoor entertainment center nearly $1.7M in actual damages and another $5M in punitive damages in a dispute with their former landlords over several years’ worth of uncompleted repairs.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo