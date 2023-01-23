Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Woman recovers policy limits after head injury from collision

Woman recovers policy limits after head injury from collision

$155,000 settlement

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] January 23, 2023

A passenger in a friend’s car who was injured in a collision settled for a total of $155,000, according to her attorney.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo