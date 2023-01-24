Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Couple left with persistent injuries after they are hit by merging car

Couple left with persistent injuries after they are hit by merging car

$250,000 settlement

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] January 24, 2023

A husband and wife who were injured when their car was struck by a merging vehicle that failed to yield settled their claims for $125,000 each, according to their attorney.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo