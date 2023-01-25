Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Washburn Law partners with Pittsburg State

By: Staff Report January 25, 2023

Washburn University School of Law has formed a partnership with Pittsburg State University that will allow students to complete a bachelor’s degree as well as a law degree in six years.

