Dred Scott exhibit comes to St. Louis law library

Dred Scott exhibit comes to St. Louis law library

By: Staff Report January 26, 2023

“Faces of Dred Scott,” a public exhibit of artwork depicting Dred Scott and his family, is coming to the Civil Courts Law Library in downtown St. Louis.

