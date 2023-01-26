Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Driver injured in red-light crash settles with driver, own insurer

Driver injured in red-light crash settles with driver, own insurer

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] January 26, 2023

A woman injured when another driver ran a red light settled for a total of $350,000, according to her attorney.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo