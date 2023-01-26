Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rear-end crash case settles after COVID infection causes mistrial

$1.625 million settlement

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] January 26, 2023

A low-speed collision that left a woman with persistent neck and back pain settled for $1.625 million following a mistrial, according to the plaintiff’s attorneys.

