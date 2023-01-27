Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Judge finds more than $6M in damages for woman severely injured in Fourth of July rollover

Judge finds more than $6M in damages for woman severely injured in Fourth of July rollover

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] January 27, 2023

A Clay County judge found more than $6 million in damages for a woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a vehicle rollover, triggering an ongoing effort to recover the judgment from an insurance company.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo