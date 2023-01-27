Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jury awards $4.5M for sex abuse that happened 3 decades ago

By: The Associated Press January 27, 2023

A jury has awarded $4.5 million in damages to a woman whose lawsuit contended she was sexually abused three decades ago by a family friend in Maine.

