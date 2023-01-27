Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Man who injured dominant hand in collision reaches settlement

Man who injured dominant hand in collision reaches settlement

$100,000 settlement

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] January 27, 2023

A man injured in a car crash in a southern Jackson County city settled a claim against the other driver for $100,000, according to his attorney.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo