Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Illinois woman reaches settlement after fall in church’s parking lot

Illinois woman reaches settlement after fall in church’s parking lot

$120,000 SETTLEMENT (OUT OF STATE)

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] January 30, 2023

An elderly Illinois woman who tripped and fell in the parking lot of her church reached a $120,000 settlement, according to her Missouri-based attorney.

