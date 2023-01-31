Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Mizzou grants award to firm shareholder

Mizzou grants award to firm shareholder

By: Staff Report January 31, 2023

Sarah Burns, an Alton, Illinois shareholder at Simmons Hanly Conroy and a University of Missouri alumnus, accepted a Column Award from the university’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 Missouri Lawyers Media 1400 South Highway Drive, Suite 103, Fenton, MO 63026 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo