No new hearing on condemned Missouri man's innocence claim

No new hearing on condemned Missouri man’s innocence claim

By: The Associated Press January 31, 2023

The attorney for a Missouri man facing lethal injection next week said Tuesday that he will ask the state Supreme Court to postpone the execution by three or four months to allow more time to investigate his innocence claim.

