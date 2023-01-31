Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Lawyers In The News / Thompson Coburn names COO, marketing officer

By: Staff Report January 31, 2023

Thompson Coburn has named Allen Capdeboscq Jr. as its chief operating officer and Trish Lilley has joined as its chief marketing and business development officer.

