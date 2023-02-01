Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Former intern returns to Shaffer Lomardo Shurin

By: Staff Report February 1, 2023

Andrew J. Tremonti has returned to Shaffer Lombardo Shurin as an associate after a 2017 clerkship.

